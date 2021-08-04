Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL Trims Stock Holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV)

Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL lowered its position in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV) by 77.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,197 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,749 shares during the quarter. Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF were worth $263,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 10.3% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 32,719,324 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,689,202,000 after buying an additional 3,064,814 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 9.4% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 28,267,424 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,323,300,000 after purchasing an additional 2,428,658 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 321.6% in the first quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 4,572,482 shares of the company’s stock valued at $375,812,000 after purchasing an additional 3,488,031 shares during the period. UBS Group AG increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 13.1% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 4,363,423 shares of the company’s stock valued at $358,630,000 after purchasing an additional 504,196 shares during the period. Finally, Toews Corp ADV acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $309,731,000.

NYSEARCA:BSV opened at $82.40 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $82.26. Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $81.99 and a 12-month high of $83.23.

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 1-5 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

