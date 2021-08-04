Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL Sells 854 Shares of iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEI)

Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL reduced its holdings in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEI) by 34.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,648 shares of the company’s stock after selling 854 shares during the quarter. Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL’s holdings in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $215,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Separately, Centennial Wealth Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 43.0% in the 2nd quarter. Centennial Wealth Advisory LLC now owns 40,467 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,282,000 after purchasing an additional 12,164 shares in the last quarter.

IEI opened at $131.96 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $130.98. iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $129.59 and a 12-month high of $134.11.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 6th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 3rd will be issued a $0.078 dividend. This represents a $0.94 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.71%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 2nd.

iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF Profile

iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays 3-7 Year Treasury Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 3-7 Year Treasury Bond Index (the Index).

