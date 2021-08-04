Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL Purchases 620 Shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW)

Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL boosted its stake in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW) by 20.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,704 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 620 shares during the period. Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF were worth $269,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. SPC Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 0.8% in the first quarter. SPC Financial Inc. now owns 289,087 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,822,000 after acquiring an additional 2,189 shares during the last quarter. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. boosted its holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 4.4% in the first quarter. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. now owns 603,272 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,279,000 after acquiring an additional 25,625 shares during the last quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group boosted its holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 4.4% in the first quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 598,829 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,946,000 after acquiring an additional 25,143 shares during the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV lifted its stake in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 5,399.7% in the first quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 1,195,576 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,844,000 after buying an additional 1,173,837 shares during the period. Finally, Lake Street Financial LLC lifted its stake in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 14.4% in the first quarter. Lake Street Financial LLC now owns 16,847 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,097,000 after buying an additional 2,115 shares during the period.

Get iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF alerts:

Shares of IVW opened at $75.93 on Wednesday. iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF has a 52-week low of $54.92 and a 52-week high of $76.45. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $72.44.

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P 500 Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500/Citigroup Growth Index (the Growth Index). The Growth Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

Read More: What is Depreciation?

Receive News & Ratings for iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.