Gladstone Commercial Co. (NASDAQ:GOOD) Shares Sold by D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc.

D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. trimmed its position in shares of Gladstone Commercial Co. (NASDAQ:GOOD) by 21.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 90,776 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 25,072 shares during the period. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Gladstone Commercial were worth $1,775,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. New York State Teachers Retirement System acquired a new position in Gladstone Commercial during the 1st quarter valued at about $57,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Gladstone Commercial in the 1st quarter worth approximately $63,000. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Gladstone Commercial by 38.1% in the 1st quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 9,054 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $177,000 after acquiring an additional 2,500 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its stake in shares of Gladstone Commercial by 10.2% in the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 11,526 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $225,000 after acquiring an additional 1,063 shares during the period. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its stake in shares of Gladstone Commercial by 72.9% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 12,639 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $247,000 after acquiring an additional 5,331 shares during the period. 52.01% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

GOOD stock opened at $22.70 on Wednesday. Gladstone Commercial Co. has a 52-week low of $15.78 and a 52-week high of $23.49. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $22.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.11, a current ratio of 8.57 and a quick ratio of 8.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $826.05 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.23, a P/E/G ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 1.02.

Gladstone Commercial (NASDAQ:GOOD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, May 9th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by ($0.07). Gladstone Commercial had a net margin of 9.51% and a return on equity of 6.09%. The firm had revenue of $34.68 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $33.63 million. Equities research analysts predict that Gladstone Commercial Co. will post 1.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 22nd will be issued a dividend of $0.1252 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 21st. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.62%. Gladstone Commercial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 95.54%.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on GOOD. Colliers Securities began coverage on shares of Gladstone Commercial in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $25.00 price target for the company. Aegis assumed coverage on shares of Gladstone Commercial in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $23.00 target price for the company. B. Riley increased their target price on shares of Gladstone Commercial from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 15th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Gladstone Commercial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $23.17.

About Gladstone Commercial

Gladstone Commercial Corporation is a real estate investment trust focused on acquiring, owning, and operating net leased industrial and office properties across the United States. Including payments through September 2020, Gladstone Commercial has paid 189 consecutive monthly cash distributions on its common stock.

