General Dynamics Co. Plans Quarterly Dividend of $1.19 (NYSE:GD)

General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, August 4th, RTT News reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 8th will be paid a dividend of 1.19 per share by the aerospace company on Friday, November 12th. This represents a $4.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.42%.

General Dynamics has increased its dividend by 31.7% over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 30 years. General Dynamics has a dividend payout ratio of 42.6% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect General Dynamics to earn $12.43 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $4.76 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 38.3%.

Get General Dynamics alerts:

GD stock traded down $1.01 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $196.31. The company had a trading volume of 14,728 shares, compared to its average volume of 927,485. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 1.44 and a quick ratio of 1.05. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $190.46. General Dynamics has a fifty-two week low of $129.17 and a fifty-two week high of $199.95. The stock has a market cap of $54.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.11, a PEG ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 1.14.

General Dynamics (NYSE:GD) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The aerospace company reported $2.61 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.52 by $0.09. General Dynamics had a return on equity of 21.50% and a net margin of 8.52%. As a group, analysts anticipate that General Dynamics will post 11.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

GD has been the subject of several analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on General Dynamics from $216.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Cowen boosted their price objective on General Dynamics from $225.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, June 28th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on General Dynamics from $149.00 to $163.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Robert W. Baird raised General Dynamics from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $180.00 to $243.00 in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Susquehanna boosted their target price on General Dynamics from $205.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $197.54.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in General Dynamics stock. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 41,070 shares of the aerospace company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,685,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.55% of the company’s stock.

General Dynamics declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock buyback program on Wednesday, June 2nd that allows the company to buyback 10,000,000 shares. This buyback authorization allows the aerospace company to repurchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are typically an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

General Dynamics Company Profile

General Dynamics Corporation operates as an aerospace and defense company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aerospace, Marine Systems, Combat Systems, and Technologies. The Marine Systems segment designs and builds nuclear-powered submarines, surface combatants, and auxiliary ships for the United States Navy and Jones Act ships for commercial customers, as well as oil and product tankers, and container and cargo ships.

Recommended Story: Mutual Funds

Receive News & Ratings for General Dynamics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for General Dynamics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.