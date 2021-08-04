Geneos Wealth Management Inc. Makes New Investment in Yandex (NASDAQ:YNDX)

Geneos Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Yandex (NASDAQ:YNDX) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 4,566 shares of the information services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $299,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Arkadios Wealth Advisors raised its position in Yandex by 117.3% during the first quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 641 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 346 shares during the last quarter. Concord Wealth Partners raised its position in Yandex by 6,530.0% during the first quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 663 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 653 shares during the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management acquired a new position in Yandex during the first quarter worth about $45,000. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise acquired a new position in Yandex during the first quarter worth about $164,000. Finally, Avantax Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new position in Yandex during the first quarter worth about $200,000. Institutional investors own 66.18% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on YNDX shares. Morgan Stanley reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $75.00 price objective on shares of Yandex in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Yandex from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $74.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 15th. Finally, New Street Research started coverage on shares of Yandex in a research report on Tuesday, April 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $81.00 price objective for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Yandex presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $72.71.

Yandex stock opened at $67.52 on Wednesday. Yandex has a 1 year low of $55.62 and a 1 year high of $74.32. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $69.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 132.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.45 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a current ratio of 3.30, a quick ratio of 3.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24.

Yandex Company Profile

Yandex N.V., an internet and technology company, provides internet search engine in Russia and internationally. It offers geolocation services, such as Yandex.Maps, Yandex.Navigator, Yandex.Auto, and Yandex.Routing; Yandex.Mail services; Yandex.Disk, a cloud-based storage service; Yandex.Telemost, a video conferencing service; Yandex.Calendar and and Yandex.Notes offers correspondence, time tracking, document management, and conferencing services; Yandex.News, an online news aggregation service; Yandex.Weather hyperlocal weather information services; Yandex Browser for desktops and mobile platforms; and Yandex Search Apps.

