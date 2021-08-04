Geneos Wealth Management Inc. Acquires 1,846 Shares of Plug Power Inc. (NASDAQ:PLUG)

Geneos Wealth Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Plug Power Inc. (NASDAQ:PLUG) by 19.4% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 11,354 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,846 shares during the quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Plug Power were worth $323,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in PLUG. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Plug Power by 3.8% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 227,250 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $545,000 after acquiring an additional 8,331 shares during the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Plug Power by 133.8% in the fourth quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 117,930 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $3,999,000 after purchasing an additional 67,500 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in Plug Power by 49.2% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 289,219 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $9,807,000 after purchasing an additional 95,324 shares during the last quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al bought a new stake in Plug Power in the fourth quarter worth about $258,000. Finally, Cetera Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Plug Power in the fourth quarter worth about $236,000. 49.15% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of PLUG stock opened at $26.49 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $29.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 25.59 and a current ratio of 26.57. Plug Power Inc. has a 52-week low of $8.77 and a 52-week high of $75.49.

Plug Power (NASDAQ:PLUG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, June 21st. The electronics maker reported ($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.08) by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $72.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $66.62 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.12) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 76.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Plug Power Inc. will post -0.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Plug Power news, insider Sanjay K. Shrestha sold 5,700 shares of Plug Power stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.43, for a total value of $162,051.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. Seaport Res Ptn reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Plug Power in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of Plug Power in a research note on Monday, April 26th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $30.00 price objective for the company. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on shares of Plug Power from $42.00 to $32.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Plug Power from $36.00 to $35.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. Finally, Seaport Global Securities assumed coverage on shares of Plug Power in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $26.54 target price on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Plug Power has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $44.26.

Plug Power Inc provides hydrogen fuel cell turnkey solutions for the electric mobility and stationary power markets in North America and Europe. It focuses on proton exchange membrane (PEM) fuel cell and fuel processing technologies, and fuel cell/battery hybrid technologies, as well as related hydrogen and green hydrogen generation, storage, and dispensing infrastructure.

