Gemmer Asset Management LLC Purchases 823 Shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB)

Gemmer Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB) by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 27,207 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 823 shares during the period. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF comprises 0.8% of Gemmer Asset Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 26th largest holding. Gemmer Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF were worth $6,129,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Good Life Advisors LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 1.6% during the first quarter. Good Life Advisors LLC now owns 2,954 shares of the company’s stock valued at $635,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares during the period. Accel Wealth Management lifted its position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 12.3% during the first quarter. Accel Wealth Management now owns 492 shares of the company’s stock valued at $105,000 after purchasing an additional 54 shares during the period. Beacon Financial Advisory LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 1.5% during the first quarter. Beacon Financial Advisory LLC now owns 3,874 shares of the company’s stock valued at $829,000 after purchasing an additional 57 shares during the period. Beck Mack & Oliver LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 3.9% during the first quarter. Beck Mack & Oliver LLC now owns 1,537 shares of the company’s stock valued at $329,000 after purchasing an additional 57 shares during the period. Finally, Minot Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 4.7% during the second quarter. Minot Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,293 shares of the company’s stock valued at $286,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares during the period.

Vanguard Small-Cap ETF stock traded down $1.63 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $220.68. 6,931 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 726,836. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $222.88. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF has a 12 month low of $146.88 and a 12 month high of $228.87.

