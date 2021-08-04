Gemmer Asset Management LLC Increases Stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO)

Gemmer Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO) by 3.2% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 15,974 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 488 shares during the period. Gemmer Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF were worth $3,791,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Arrow Financial Corp bought a new stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF during the first quarter valued at about $68,755,000. UBS Group AG boosted its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 4.3% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 6,108,856 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,352,134,000 after purchasing an additional 249,669 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF during the first quarter valued at about $54,165,000. GenTrust LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 201.0% during the first quarter. GenTrust LLC now owns 122,475 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,598,000 after purchasing an additional 243,747 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $31,016,000.

Get Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF alerts:

VO stock traded down $1.13 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $240.81. 38,234 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 647,822. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF has a 12 month low of $168.17 and a 12 month high of $242.22. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $236.50.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF is an exchange-traded fund. Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap 450 Index representing medium-size United States firms. The portfolio holds all stocks in the same capitalization weighting as the index. The Vanguard Group, Inc, through its Quantitative Equity Group, serves as the investment advisor of the Fund.

Recommended Story: Price to Earnings Ratio (PE) Basics



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.