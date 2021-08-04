Gemmer Asset Management LLC Has $24.02 Million Holdings in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHM)

Gemmer Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHM) by 8.6% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 306,943 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 24,361 shares during the quarter. Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF accounts for approximately 3.3% of Gemmer Asset Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest holding. Gemmer Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF were worth $24,024,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of SCHM. FMR LLC boosted its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 23.2% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,363 shares of the company’s stock valued at $131,000 after buying an additional 445 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp boosted its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 77.9% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 22,538 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,537,000 after buying an additional 9,866 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 29.2% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 445,414 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,369,000 after buying an additional 100,647 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp raised its position in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 3.6% during the fourth quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 157,865 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,763,000 after purchasing an additional 5,528 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Eaton Vance Management raised its position in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 3.4% during the fourth quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 116,710 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,958,000 after purchasing an additional 3,875 shares in the last quarter.

SCHM traded down $0.37 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $78.09. 802 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 315,554. Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF has a twelve month low of $52.83 and a twelve month high of $79.58. The business’s 50 day moving average is $77.91.

