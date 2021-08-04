Gemmer Asset Management LLC Has $1.24 Million Stock Holdings in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ)

Gemmer Asset Management LLC cut its stake in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) by 1.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,494 shares of the company’s stock after selling 102 shares during the quarter. Gemmer Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $1,235,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Solstein Capital LLC bought a new stake in Johnson & Johnson in the first quarter worth $30,000. Newton One Investments LLC bought a new stake in Johnson & Johnson in the second quarter worth $31,000. NuWave Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Johnson & Johnson during the first quarter valued at about $39,000. TD Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Johnson & Johnson by 75.2% during the first quarter. TD Capital Management LLC now owns 382 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,000 after acquiring an additional 164 shares during the period. Finally, Crewe Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Johnson & Johnson by 91.1% during the first quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 409 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,000 after acquiring an additional 195 shares during the period. 66.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Johnson & Johnson alerts:

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on JNJ shares. Credit Suisse Group set a $193.00 price target on shares of Johnson & Johnson and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 7th. SVB Leerink reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research note on Friday, May 28th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $187.00 target price for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Johnson & Johnson presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $190.38.

NYSE:JNJ traded down $0.13 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $174.26. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 232,102 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,103,410. Johnson & Johnson has a fifty-two week low of $133.65 and a fifty-two week high of $174.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 1.13. The firm has a market cap of $458.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $167.56.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The company reported $2.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.29 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $23.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.54 billion. Johnson & Johnson had a net margin of 19.92% and a return on equity of 37.06%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 27.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.67 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Johnson & Johnson will post 9.65 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 7th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 24th will be issued a dividend of $1.06 per share. This represents a $4.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.43%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 23rd. Johnson & Johnson’s payout ratio is 52.80%.

About Johnson & Johnson

Johnson & Johnson researches and develops, manufactures, and sells a range of products in the health care field worldwide. It operates through three segments: Consumer Health, Pharmaceutical, and Medical Devices. The Consumer Health segment offers baby care products under the JOHNSON'S and AVEENO Baby brands; oral care products under the LISTERINE brand; skin health/beauty products under the AVEENO, CLEAN & CLEAR, DR.

Featured Story: Leveraged Buyout (LBO)

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JNJ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ).

Receive News & Ratings for Johnson & Johnson Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Johnson & Johnson and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.