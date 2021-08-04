Gemmer Asset Management LLC Acquires 2,674 Shares of iShares California Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:CMF)

Gemmer Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares California Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:CMF) by 252.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,732 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,674 shares during the period. Gemmer Asset Management LLC’s holdings in iShares California Muni Bond ETF were worth $234,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in CMF. Barclays PLC bought a new position in iShares California Muni Bond ETF during the first quarter worth about $65,000. Westside Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of iShares California Muni Bond ETF by 22.4% in the first quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,728 shares of the company’s stock valued at $169,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Gould Asset Management LLC CA bought a new position in shares of iShares California Muni Bond ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $213,000. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares California Muni Bond ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $220,000. Finally, Ameritas Investment Company LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares California Muni Bond ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $222,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:CMF traded down $0.09 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $62.83. The stock had a trading volume of 1,779 shares, compared to its average volume of 104,763. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $62.72. iShares California Muni Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $61.69 and a 52 week high of $63.20.

iShares California AMT-Free Muni Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P California AMT-Free Municipal Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the S&P California AMT-Free Municipal Bond Index (the Index), which measures the performance of the investment-grade segment of the California municipal bond market and the components primarily include transportation and utilities companies.

