GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:GEAGF) Sets New 52-Week High at $45.00

Shares of GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:GEAGF) reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $45.00 and last traded at $45.00, with a volume of 300 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $43.00.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th.

The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25.

GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft engages in the development and production of systems and components for the food processing industry worldwide. It operates in five divisions, Separation and Flow Technologies, Liquid and Power Technologies, Food and Health Technologies, Farm Technologies, and Refrigeration Technologies.

