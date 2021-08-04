Galmed Pharmaceuticals (GLMD) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Galmed Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:GLMD) is scheduled to announce its earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, August 5th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.41) per share for the quarter. Investors interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Galmed Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:GLMD) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 13th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.38) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.44) by $0.06. On average, analysts expect Galmed Pharmaceuticals to post $-2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

GLMD stock opened at $2.80 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 8.37 and a quick ratio of 8.37. Galmed Pharmaceuticals has a 1-year low of $2.15 and a 1-year high of $6.25. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $2.92.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Galmed Pharmaceuticals stock. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Galmed Pharmaceuticals Ltd. (NASDAQ:GLMD) by 14.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 185,552 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 23,200 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned about 0.74% of Galmed Pharmaceuticals worth $636,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. 22.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, Canaccord Genuity boosted their target price on shares of Galmed Pharmaceuticals from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $17.00.

Galmed Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Galmed Pharmaceuticals Ltd., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of therapeutics for the treatment of liver diseases. It develops Aramchol, an oral therapy, which is in Phase III study for the treatment of non-alcoholic steato-hepatitis (NASH) in patients with overweight or obesity and who are pre-diabetic or type-II-diabetes mellitus.

