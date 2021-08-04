Gabelli Growth Innovators ETF (NYSEARCA:GGRW) Trading 0.8% Higher

Gabelli Growth Innovators ETF (NYSEARCA:GGRW) shares traded up 0.8% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $25.72 and last traded at $25.72. 500 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 46% from the average session volume of 921 shares. The stock had previously closed at $25.51.

The company’s 50-day moving average is $24.85.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Gabelli Growth Innovators ETF stock. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL acquired a new position in shares of Gabelli Growth Innovators ETF (NYSEARCA:GGRW) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 100,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,237,000. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL owned 69.24% of Gabelli Growth Innovators ETF at the end of the most recent reporting period.

