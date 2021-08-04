FY2024 Earnings Estimate for Globant S.A. (NYSE:GLOB) Issued By Jefferies Financial Group

Globant S.A. (NYSE:GLOB) – Jefferies Financial Group issued their FY2024 EPS estimates for Globant in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, August 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group analyst S. Thind forecasts that the information technology services provider will post earnings per share of $5.94 for the year. Jefferies Financial Group currently has a “Buy” rating and a $290.00 price objective on the stock.

Get Globant alerts:

GLOB has been the subject of several other research reports. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Globant from $243.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Globant from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. raised shares of Globant from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $240.00 to $243.00 in a report on Friday, May 14th. Cowen lifted their target price on shares of Globant from $245.00 to $260.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 16th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised shares of Globant from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $221.00 to $280.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $246.55.

Shares of NYSE:GLOB opened at $238.43 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $9.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 153.83 and a beta of 1.23. Globant has a twelve month low of $157.03 and a twelve month high of $244.72. The business’s 50 day moving average is $222.57.

Globant (NYSE:GLOB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 13th. The information technology services provider reported $0.83 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $270.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $259.64 million. Globant had a net margin of 7.02% and a return on equity of 9.71%. The company’s revenue was up 41.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.59 EPS.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Globant by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,311,632 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $895,139,000 after purchasing an additional 101,822 shares during the period. Wasatch Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Globant by 8.6% during the 1st quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 2,183,014 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $453,215,000 after purchasing an additional 173,664 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of Globant by 10.0% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,438,317 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $298,610,000 after purchasing an additional 131,127 shares during the period. Sands Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Globant by 13.4% in the 1st quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC now owns 1,171,319 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $243,178,000 after buying an additional 138,548 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital International Investors boosted its position in shares of Globant by 11.7% in the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 443,031 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $91,978,000 after buying an additional 46,500 shares in the last quarter. 82.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Globant Company Profile

Globant SA operates as a technology services company worldwide. The company offers transformational programs, ROI and cost efficiency, new revenue streams, E-mission, sustainability today, up with climate, organizational design, leadership mindset and organizational upskilling, cultural strategy, talent journeys, change management, delivery management, agile consultancy, management consulting, user experience, visual and service design, industrial design, strategic architecture consulting, platforms evolution, and augmented composable services.

Featured Article: Understanding each part of a balance sheet

Receive News & Ratings for Globant Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Globant and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.