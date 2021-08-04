FuelCell Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FCEL) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of FuelCell Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FCEL) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the eight analysts that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation and six have issued a hold recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $9.25.

A number of research firms have issued reports on FCEL. Canaccord Genuity lowered their target price on FuelCell Energy from $13.50 to $9.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday, June 11th. B. Riley lowered their target price on FuelCell Energy from $11.00 to $10.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, June 11th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on FuelCell Energy in a report on Monday, April 19th. They set an “underweight” rating and a $9.00 target price for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded FuelCell Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th.

Shares of FuelCell Energy stock opened at $6.20 on Wednesday. FuelCell Energy has a 12 month low of $1.58 and a 12 month high of $29.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 3.32 and a current ratio of 4.37. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $8.52.

FuelCell Energy (NASDAQ:FCEL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 9th. The energy company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.05) by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $13.95 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.18 million. FuelCell Energy had a negative return on equity of 30.58% and a negative net margin of 153.45%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.07) EPS. On average, analysts expect that FuelCell Energy will post -0.2 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. bought a new position in shares of FuelCell Energy in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Signaturefd LLC bought a new position in shares of FuelCell Energy in the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. Arizona State Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of FuelCell Energy by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 87,645 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $780,000 after acquiring an additional 1,858 shares in the last quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. grew its holdings in shares of FuelCell Energy by 18.1% in the 1st quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 12,400 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $179,000 after acquiring an additional 1,900 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Carroll Financial Associates Inc. bought a new position in shares of FuelCell Energy in the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. Institutional investors own 33.97% of the company’s stock.

About FuelCell Energy

FuelCell Energy, Inc develops environmentally responsible distributed baseload power solutions through proprietary molten-carbonate fuel cell technology. It develops turn-key distributed power generation solutions and provides comprehensive services for the life of the power plant. The firm’s fuel cell solution is an alternative to traditional combustion-based power generation and is complementary to an energy mix consisting of intermittent sources of energy, such as solar and wind turbines.

