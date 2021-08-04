Founders Capital Management Lowers Stake in Resolute Forest Products Inc. (NYSE:RFP)

Founders Capital Management cut its stake in Resolute Forest Products Inc. (NYSE:RFP) (TSE:RFP) by 58.3% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 2,500 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 3,500 shares during the period. Founders Capital Management’s holdings in Resolute Forest Products were worth $31,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in RFP. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Resolute Forest Products in the fourth quarter worth approximately $115,000. Cetera Investment Advisers acquired a new stake in shares of Resolute Forest Products in the fourth quarter worth approximately $84,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Resolute Forest Products by 15.8% in the first quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 11,000 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $78,000 after acquiring an additional 1,500 shares during the last quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Resolute Forest Products in the first quarter worth approximately $2,242,000. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its position in shares of Resolute Forest Products by 32.6% in the first quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 370,237 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $4,054,000 after acquiring an additional 91,115 shares during the last quarter. 82.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:RFP traded down $0.50 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $11.66. The company had a trading volume of 18,327 shares, compared to its average volume of 676,336. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 2.30 and a quick ratio of 1.05. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $12.90. The stock has a market cap of $922.19 million, a PE ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 3.14. Resolute Forest Products Inc. has a one year low of $2.86 and a one year high of $17.65.

Resolute Forest Products (NYSE:RFP) (TSE:RFP) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The basic materials company reported $3.74 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.02 by $0.72. Resolute Forest Products had a net margin of 10.25% and a return on equity of 44.21%.

The company also recently declared a — dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 7th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 28th were issued a dividend of $1.00 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 25th.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Scotiabank raised shares of Resolute Forest Products from a “sector underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $17.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 8th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Resolute Forest Products from $13.00 to $16.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $15.00.

In related news, SVP Daniel Ouellet sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.51, for a total value of $67,550.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 100,864 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,362,672.64. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Resolute Forest Products Company Profile

Resolute Forest Products Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates in the forest products industry in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Market Pulp, Tissue, Wood Products, and Paper. The Market Pulp segment offers virgin and recycled bleached kraft pulp, which is used to make a range of consumer products, including tissue, packaging, specialty paper products, diapers, and other absorbent products.

