Founders Capital Management Has $6.94 Million Stock Position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYG)

Founders Capital Management boosted its position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYG) by 0.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 110,125 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 220 shares during the period. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF makes up approximately 4.5% of Founders Capital Management’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest holding. Founders Capital Management owned approximately 0.05% of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF worth $6,935,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Whitcomb & Hess Inc. bought a new stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF in the second quarter worth about $19,547,000. Transform Wealth LLC lifted its stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 16.1% in the second quarter. Transform Wealth LLC now owns 138,907 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,747,000 after purchasing an additional 19,224 shares during the last quarter. Brookstone Capital Management bought a new stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF in the second quarter worth about $139,759,000. Riversedge Advisors LLC lifted its stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 19.4% in the second quarter. Riversedge Advisors LLC now owns 411,021 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,882,000 after purchasing an additional 66,887 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Focused Wealth Management Inc lifted its stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 5.5% in the second quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc now owns 1,301,154 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,934,000 after purchasing an additional 67,910 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:SPYG traded up $0.07 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $65.84. 65,059 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,836,211. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $62.77. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF has a 12-month low of $47.45 and a 12-month high of $66.22.

SPDR S&P 500 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap Growth ETF, focuses to provide investment results, which correspond to the total return performance of an index tracks the performance of exchange traded the equity securities. The SPDR S&P 500 Growth ETF matches the returns and characteristics of the S&P 500 Growth Index (the Index).

