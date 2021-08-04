Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT) Shares Purchased by IFM Investors Pty Ltd

IFM Investors Pty Ltd boosted its stake in Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT) by 14.5% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 19,489 shares of the software maker’s stock after buying an additional 2,463 shares during the quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd’s holdings in Fortinet were worth $4,642,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in FTNT. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board grew its stake in shares of Fortinet by 5.8% during the second quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 9,050 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $2,156,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. grew its stake in shares of Fortinet by 3.4% during the second quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. now owns 1,819 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $434,000 after acquiring an additional 59 shares in the last quarter. Nia Impact Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Fortinet during the first quarter valued at about $5,167,000. Advisory Services Network LLC grew its stake in shares of Fortinet by 10.2% during the first quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 12,178 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $2,246,000 after acquiring an additional 1,124 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Intrust Bank NA grew its stake in shares of Fortinet by 9.9% during the first quarter. Intrust Bank NA now owns 2,195 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $405,000 after acquiring an additional 198 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.68% of the company’s stock.

Get Fortinet alerts:

In related news, CFO Keith Jensen sold 7,990 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $215.12, for a total transaction of $1,718,808.80. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 3,338 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $718,070.56. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Michael Xie sold 40,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $213.71, for a total value of $8,548,400.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 6,027,437 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,288,123,561.27. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 52,497 shares of company stock worth $11,361,389. Corporate insiders own 18.20% of the company’s stock.

FTNT has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. BTIG Research raised their target price on Fortinet from $291.00 to $305.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Fortinet from $208.00 to $248.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on Fortinet from $275.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on Fortinet from $242.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price target on Fortinet from $230.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Fortinet currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $225.23.

Shares of NASDAQ FTNT opened at $297.76 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.88, a current ratio of 1.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $245.60. Fortinet, Inc. has a 52-week low of $106.75 and a 52-week high of $298.00. The company has a market capitalization of $48.63 billion, a PE ratio of 96.05, a P/E/G ratio of 7.29 and a beta of 1.10.

Fortinet (NASDAQ:FTNT) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The software maker reported $0.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.07. Fortinet had a net margin of 17.69% and a return on equity of 49.90%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.82 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Fortinet, Inc. will post 2.74 earnings per share for the current year.

Fortinet Company Profile

Fortinet, Inc provides broad, integrated, and automated cybersecurity solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It offers FortiGate hardware and software licenses that provide various security and networking functions, including firewall, intrusion prevention, anti-malware, virtual private network, application control, web filtering, anti-spam, and wide area network acceleration.

Read More: Strike Price

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FTNT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT).

Receive News & Ratings for Fortinet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fortinet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.