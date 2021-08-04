FormFactor (NASDAQ:FORM) Releases Q3 2021 Earnings Guidance

FormFactor (NASDAQ:FORM) updated its third quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $0.310-$0.390 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $0.380. The company issued revenue guidance of $182 million-$194 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $187.26 million.

A number of brokerages recently commented on FORM. CL King began coverage on shares of FormFactor in a research note on Friday, June 25th. They issued a buy rating and a $42.00 price objective for the company. Needham & Company LLC began coverage on shares of FormFactor in a research note on Monday, July 26th. They issued a buy rating and a $57.00 price objective for the company. Finally, DA Davidson raised shares of FormFactor from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. FormFactor presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $49.00.

Get FormFactor alerts:

NASDAQ FORM opened at $37.86 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.49 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a quick ratio of 2.51, a current ratio of 3.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. FormFactor has a 12-month low of $22.37 and a 12-month high of $52.39. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $35.18.

FormFactor (NASDAQ:FORM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The semiconductor company reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by $0.08. FormFactor had a net margin of 10.63% and a return on equity of 13.98%. On average, analysts forecast that FormFactor will post 1.26 EPS for the current year.

In other FormFactor news, CEO Mike Slessor sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.83, for a total value of $895,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 372,521 shares in the company, valued at $13,347,427.43. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Sheri Rhodes sold 3,549 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.50, for a total transaction of $122,440.50. Following the transaction, the director now owns 9,107 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $314,191.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 43,559 shares of company stock valued at $1,538,737 over the last 90 days. 0.94% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About FormFactor

FormFactor, Inc engages in the provision of test and measurement solutions. It operates through the following segments: Probe Cards and Systems. The Probe Cards segment consists of technologies and product architectures, including micro-electromechanical systems technologies. The Systems segment comprises of analytical probe solutions for on-wafer probing, board test, and package test.

Featured Story: Asset Allocation

Receive News & Ratings for FormFactor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FormFactor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.