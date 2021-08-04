FMC (NYSE:FMC) Updates Q3 Earnings Guidance

FMC (NYSE:FMC) issued an update on its third quarter earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $1.23-$1.39 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $1.68. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.13-$1.22, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.22 billion.FMC also updated its FY 2021 guidance to $6.540-$6.940 EPS.

Shares of FMC stock traded up $0.18 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $106.78. 743,944 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 843,266. The company has a current ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. FMC has a 1-year low of $98.16 and a 1-year high of $123.66. The stock has a market cap of $13.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.43, a P/E/G ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $111.33.

FMC (NYSE:FMC) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The basic materials company reported $1.53 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.51 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $1.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.17 billion. FMC had a net margin of 11.51% and a return on equity of 26.00%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that FMC will post 7.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 21st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.48 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 29th. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.80%. FMC’s payout ratio is presently 31.02%.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Vertical Research cut FMC from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $123.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Thursday, June 24th. Loop Capital downgraded FMC from a buy rating to a hold rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $128.00 to $122.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on shares of FMC from $133.00 to $136.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. reaffirmed a neutral rating and set a $126.00 target price on shares of FMC in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on FMC from $131.00 to $133.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Thursday, May 13th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $128.07.

FMC Company Profile

FMC Corp. is an agricultural sciences company, which engages in the provision of solutions to growers and development of pipeline in crop protection, plant health, precision agriculture, and professional pest, and turf management. It offers insect control products under Rynaxypyr and Cyazypyr brands; herbicides under Authority, Boral, Centium, Command, and Gamit brands; insecticides under Talstar and Hero brands; flutriafol-based fungicides; and bionematicides under Quartzo and Presence brands.

