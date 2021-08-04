FMC (NYSE:FMC) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.04 EPS

FMC (NYSE:FMC) released its earnings results on Tuesday. The basic materials company reported $1.81 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.77 by $0.04, MarketWatch Earnings reports. FMC had a return on equity of 26.00% and a net margin of 11.51%.

NYSE:FMC traded down $7.24 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $99.54. 56,542 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 740,327. The company has a fifty day moving average of $111.33. FMC has a one year low of $98.16 and a one year high of $123.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.38. The company has a market cap of $12.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 0.99.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 21st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.48 per share. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.93%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 29th. FMC’s dividend payout ratio is presently 31.02%.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on FMC. Loop Capital cut FMC from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $128.00 to $122.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $126.00 price objective on shares of FMC in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Citigroup cut FMC from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $125.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on FMC from $131.00 to $133.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their price target on FMC from $133.00 to $136.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. FMC presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $128.07.

FMC Company Profile

FMC Corp. is an agricultural sciences company, which engages in the provision of solutions to growers and development of pipeline in crop protection, plant health, precision agriculture, and professional pest, and turf management. It offers insect control products under Rynaxypyr and Cyazypyr brands; herbicides under Authority, Boral, Centium, Command, and Gamit brands; insecticides under Talstar and Hero brands; flutriafol-based fungicides; and bionematicides under Quartzo and Presence brands.

