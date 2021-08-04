Flamingo Hits Market Capitalization of $74.69 Million (FLM)

Flamingo (CURRENCY:FLM) traded up 9.5% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 13:00 PM ET on August 4th. During the last seven days, Flamingo has traded 22% higher against the U.S. dollar. Flamingo has a market cap of $74.69 million and $21.68 million worth of Flamingo was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Flamingo coin can now be purchased for $0.50 or 0.00001262 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002534 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.73 or 0.00001858 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 9.5% against the dollar and now trades at $18.92 or 0.00047938 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $40.09 or 0.00101562 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 5.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $57.09 or 0.00144636 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $39,448.78 or 0.99947538 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.07 or 0.00002699 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $334.28 or 0.00846929 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

About Flamingo

Flamingo’s launch date was September 28th, 2019. Flamingo’s total supply is 150,000,000 coins. Flamingo’s official Twitter account is @FlamingoFinance . Flamingo’s official website is flamingo.finance . Flamingo’s official message board is medium.com/flamingo-finance

According to CryptoCompare, “Flamingo is an interoperable, full-stack decentralized finance protocol built on the Neo blockchain. Flamingo is comprised of five main components, including Wrapper – a crosschain asset gateway, Swap – an on-chain liquidity provider, Vault – a one-stop asset manager, Perp – an AMM-based perpetual contract trading platform, and also DAO – a decentralized governance mechanism. FLM is the governance token of Flamingo and will be 100% distributed to the community based on participation. The Flamingo project is incubated by Neo Global Development (NGD), underscoring Neo's vision to build the Smart Economy, of which decentralized finance is a crucial component. NGD will facilitate the early-stage development of the Flamingo project, and the governance mechanism will gradually transit from Proof-of-Authority (POA) to DAO. The Flamingo project will eventually run by the community. “

Buying and Selling Flamingo

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Flamingo directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Flamingo should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Flamingo using one of the exchanges listed above.

