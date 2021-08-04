Flaherty & Crumrine Total Return Fund Inc. (NYSE:FLC) Short Interest Update

Flaherty & Crumrine Total Return Fund Inc. (NYSE:FLC) saw a large drop in short interest in July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 37,200 shares, a drop of 17.1% from the June 30th total of 44,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 16,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.3 days.

NYSE:FLC traded down $0.02 on Wednesday, reaching $24.13. 300 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 19,789. Flaherty & Crumrine Total Return Fund has a 12 month low of $21.12 and a 12 month high of $25.34. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $24.07.

Get Flaherty & Crumrine Total Return Fund alerts:

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 29th. Investors of record on Friday, October 22nd will be issued a $0.1295 dividend. This represents a $1.55 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.44%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 21st.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in shares of Flaherty & Crumrine Total Return Fund by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 23,233 shares of the company’s stock worth $550,000 after buying an additional 544 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in Flaherty & Crumrine Total Return Fund by 159.6% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,155 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 1,325 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Flaherty & Crumrine Total Return Fund by 9.9% during the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 15,213 shares of the company’s stock valued at $372,000 after purchasing an additional 1,373 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Flaherty & Crumrine Total Return Fund by 28.8% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 9,517 shares of the company’s stock valued at $232,000 after purchasing an additional 2,128 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CX Institutional purchased a new position in Flaherty & Crumrine Total Return Fund during the second quarter valued at approximately $53,000.

About Flaherty & Crumrine Total Return Fund

Flaherty & Crumrine Total Return Fund, Inc is a closed-end investment fund. Its investment objective is to provide high current income for holders of its common stock. The company invests in traditional preferred stock, trust preferred securities, and hybrid securities that have characteristics of both equity, and debt securities.

Recommended Story: How to calculate the intrinsic value of a stock



Receive News & Ratings for Flaherty & Crumrine Total Return Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Flaherty & Crumrine Total Return Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.