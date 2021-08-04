Flaherty & Crumrine Total Return Fund Inc. (NYSE:FLC) Short Interest Update

Flaherty & Crumrine Total Return Fund Inc. (NYSE:FLC) saw a large drop in short interest in July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 37,200 shares, a drop of 17.1% from the June 30th total of 44,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 16,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.3 days.
NYSE:FLC traded down $0.02 on Wednesday, reaching $24.13. 300 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 19,789. Flaherty & Crumrine Total Return Fund has a 12 month low of $21.12 and a 12 month high of $25.34. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $24.07.
The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 29th. Investors of record on Friday, October 22nd will be issued a $0.1295 dividend. This represents a $1.55 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.44%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 21st.
About Flaherty & Crumrine Total Return Fund
Flaherty & Crumrine Total Return Fund, Inc is a closed-end investment fund. Its investment objective is to provide high current income for holders of its common stock. The company invests in traditional preferred stock, trust preferred securities, and hybrid securities that have characteristics of both equity, and debt securities.
