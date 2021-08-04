Five Below, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVE) Shares Sold by SkyOak Wealth LLC

SkyOak Wealth LLC cut its position in shares of Five Below, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVE) by 8.5% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 1,404 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 131 shares during the period. SkyOak Wealth LLC’s holdings in Five Below were worth $271,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Ameritas Investment Company LLC bought a new position in shares of Five Below in the 1st quarter worth about $26,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in Five Below in the first quarter worth about $26,000. RMR Wealth Builders acquired a new position in Five Below in the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Five Below by 23.6% during the first quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 393 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $74,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Private Capital Group LLC raised its position in shares of Five Below by 63.3% during the 1st quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 405 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $77,000 after purchasing an additional 157 shares during the period.

Get Five Below alerts:

NASDAQ:FIVE opened at $194.82 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $190.02. Five Below, Inc. has a 52-week low of $101.85 and a 52-week high of $205.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.07, a P/E/G ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.28.

Five Below (NASDAQ:FIVE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 2nd. The specialty retailer reported $0.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.23. Five Below had a net margin of 9.48% and a return on equity of 27.01%. The company had revenue of $597.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $555.21 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.91) EPS. The business’s revenue was up 197.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Five Below, Inc. will post 4.62 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on Five Below from $260.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 4th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Five Below from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $197.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 8th. Guggenheim reissued a “buy” rating and set a $225.00 target price on shares of Five Below in a research note on Friday, June 25th. Telsey Advisory Group upped their target price on shares of Five Below from $230.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, June 4th. Finally, Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $185.00 price target on shares of Five Below in a report on Tuesday, July 6th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $210.81.

In other news, CAO Eric M. Specter sold 9,900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $187.73, for a total transaction of $1,858,527.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 41,466 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,784,412.18. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 1.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Five Below Profile

Five Below, Inc operates as a specialty value retailer in the United States. It offers accessories, including novelty socks, sunglasses, jewelry, scarves, gloves, hair accessories, athletic tops and bottoms, and T-shirts, as well as nail polishes, lip glosses, fragrances, and branded cosmetics; and items used to complete and personalize living space, including glitter lamps, posters, frames, fleece blankets, plush items, pillows, candles, incense, lighting, novelty dÃ©cor, and related items, as well as provides storage options for the customers room.

Read More: What is the significance of the death cross?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FIVE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Five Below, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVE).

Receive News & Ratings for Five Below Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Five Below and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.