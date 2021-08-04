First United Bank Trust Sells 248 Shares of iShares U.S. Transportation ETF (BATS:IYT)

First United Bank Trust decreased its position in shares of iShares U.S. Transportation ETF (BATS:IYT) by 9.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,405 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 248 shares during the quarter. First United Bank Trust’s holdings in iShares U.S. Transportation ETF were worth $625,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Hilltop Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in iShares U.S. Transportation ETF by 99.7% during the first quarter. Hilltop Holdings Inc. now owns 10,077 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,596,000 after purchasing an additional 5,032 shares during the last quarter. Private Portfolio Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares U.S. Transportation ETF by 4.8% during the first quarter. Private Portfolio Partners LLC now owns 1,623 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $418,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Ayalon Holdings Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Transportation ETF by 0.4% in the first quarter. Ayalon Holdings Ltd. now owns 9,720 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,522,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares during the period. Institute for Wealth Management LLC. grew its position in shares of iShares U.S. Transportation ETF by 4.6% in the first quarter. Institute for Wealth Management LLC. now owns 1,841 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $474,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Montag A & Associates Inc. raised its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Transportation ETF by 14.0% during the 1st quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. now owns 1,223 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $315,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the period.

IYT stock opened at $252.44 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $261.32. iShares U.S. Transportation ETF has a twelve month low of $157.65 and a twelve month high of $206.73.

iShares Transportation Average ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Dow Jones Transportation Average Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seek investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of Dow Jones Transportation Average Index.

