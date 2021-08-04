First United Bank Trust Purchases 5 Shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG)

First United Bank Trust raised its position in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG) by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 211 shares of the information services provider’s stock after buying an additional 5 shares during the quarter. First United Bank Trust’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $529,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of GOOG. Cigna Investments Inc. New boosted its holdings in Alphabet by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New now owns 10,451 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $21,620,000 after buying an additional 262 shares during the period. Brave Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Alphabet by 2.4% during the first quarter. Brave Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,706 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $5,598,000 after acquiring an additional 64 shares in the last quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 2.6% in the first quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 97,241 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $201,155,000 after acquiring an additional 2,483 shares during the period. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Alphabet in the first quarter valued at $1,719,000. Finally, Eminence Capital LP raised its stake in shares of Alphabet by 28.3% during the 1st quarter. Eminence Capital LP now owns 90,802 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $187,836,000 after purchasing an additional 20,017 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 31.70% of the company’s stock.

Get Alphabet alerts:

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Alphabet from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, July 26th. Wolfe Research raised their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $2,900.00 to $3,400.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Raymond James upped their target price on shares of Alphabet from $2,750.00 to $3,200.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of Alphabet from $2,755.00 to $3,350.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Finally, Barclays upped their target price on Alphabet from $3,000.00 to $3,200.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-one have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $3,045.10.

In other news, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 48 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,720.00, for a total value of $130,560.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 1,016 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,763,520. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, SVP Philipp Schindler sold 1,385 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,422.00, for a total value of $3,354,470.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 17,080 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $41,367,760. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders sold 439,060 shares of company stock valued at $241,750,373. 12.99% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Alphabet stock opened at $2,725.60 on Wednesday. Alphabet Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $1,406.55 and a fifty-two week high of $2,800.22. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $2,565.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 3.14 and a current ratio of 3.15. The company has a market cap of $1.83 trillion, a PE ratio of 29.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 0.99.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) last announced its earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The information services provider reported $27.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $19.89 by $7.37. Alphabet had a return on equity of 27.87% and a net margin of 28.57%. The firm had revenue of $61.88 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $56.08 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $10.13 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 61.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Alphabet Inc. will post 99.57 EPS for the current year.

About Alphabet

Alphabet, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the business of acquisition and operation of different companies. It operates through the Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment includes its main Internet products such as ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

See Also: dividend yield calculator

Receive News & Ratings for Alphabet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alphabet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.