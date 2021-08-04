First United Bank Trust Acquires 651 Shares of DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (NYSE:DD)

First United Bank Trust raised its holdings in DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (NYSE:DD) by 13.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,661 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 651 shares during the quarter. First United Bank Trust’s holdings in DuPont de Nemours were worth $438,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of DD. Brookstone Capital Management acquired a new stake in DuPont de Nemours in the 2nd quarter worth $367,000. Newton One Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of DuPont de Nemours during the second quarter valued at about $26,000. IFM Investors Pty Ltd lifted its stake in shares of DuPont de Nemours by 18.0% in the second quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 72,398 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $5,604,000 after buying an additional 11,068 shares during the period. Pflug Koory LLC acquired a new stake in DuPont de Nemours during the second quarter worth about $108,000. Finally, Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL grew its holdings in shares of DuPont de Nemours by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL now owns 123,206 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $9,537,000 after purchasing an additional 980 shares in the last quarter. 70.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other DuPont de Nemours news, insider Jon D. Kemp sold 3,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.38, for a total transaction of $295,330.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Raj Ratnakar sold 11,408 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.80, for a total value of $944,582.40. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 11,896 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $984,988.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.24% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of DD stock opened at $74.39 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.77, a current ratio of 2.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. DuPont de Nemours, Inc. has a 52 week low of $52.12 and a 52 week high of $87.27. The business’s 50 day moving average is $79.03. The firm has a market cap of $39.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.01, a P/E/G ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 1.51.

DuPont de Nemours (NYSE:DD) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The basic materials company reported $1.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $4.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.99 billion. DuPont de Nemours had a return on equity of 6.76% and a net margin of 15.97%. The company’s revenue was up 25.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.70 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that DuPont de Nemours, Inc. will post 3.81 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Investors of record on Friday, July 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 29th. DuPont de Nemours’s payout ratio is 35.71%.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on DD shares. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded DuPont de Nemours from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $102.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 17th. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on DuPont de Nemours in a research note on Tuesday, July 6th. They set a “hold” rating and a $83.00 price objective for the company. KeyCorp boosted their target price on shares of DuPont de Nemours from $87.00 to $93.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of DuPont de Nemours from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $83.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. Finally, Argus lifted their price target on shares of DuPont de Nemours from $81.00 to $93.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 20th. Thirteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. DuPont de Nemours currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $87.65.

DuPont de Nemours, Inc provides technology-based materials, ingredients, and solutions in the United States, Canada, the Asia Pacific, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company's Electronics & Imaging segment supplies materials to manufacture photovoltaics and solar cells; materials and printing systems to the advanced printing industry; and materials and solutions for the fabrication of semiconductors and integrated circuits addressing front-end and back-end of the manufacturing process.

