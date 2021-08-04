First United Bank Trust Acquires 170 Shares of Generac Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GNRC)

First United Bank Trust lifted its stake in Generac Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GNRC) by 23.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 910 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 170 shares during the period. First United Bank Trust’s holdings in Generac were worth $378,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in Generac by 345.1% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,472,235 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $482,083,000 after purchasing an additional 1,141,471 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Generac by 41.8% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,132,999 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $370,082,000 after acquiring an additional 334,177 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its stake in Generac by 0.6% in the first quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 1,084,950 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $355,267,000 after acquiring an additional 6,859 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Generac by 7.9% in the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 661,722 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $216,681,000 after acquiring an additional 48,284 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp raised its position in shares of Generac by 9.2% during the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 627,803 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $205,573,000 after purchasing an additional 52,961 shares during the period. 89.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, EVP Erik Wilde sold 5,443 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $400.00, for a total transaction of $2,177,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 16,048 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,419,200. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Patrick John Forsythe sold 4,223 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $450.00, for a total transaction of $1,900,350.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 27,093 shares of company stock valued at $10,529,840 in the last quarter. 2.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of GNRC opened at $402.09 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $25.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.10 and a beta of 0.90. Generac Holdings Inc. has a 1-year low of $161.10 and a 1-year high of $457.00. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $394.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 2.02.

Generac (NYSE:GNRC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The technology company reported $2.39 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.35 by $0.04. Generac had a net margin of 16.18% and a return on equity of 39.62%. On average, analysts predict that Generac Holdings Inc. will post 10.09 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on GNRC. Canaccord Genuity increased their target price on Generac from $406.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Guggenheim started coverage on shares of Generac in a report on Wednesday, June 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $420.00 price objective on the stock. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Generac in a research note on Sunday. initiated coverage on Generac in a research note on Friday, June 25th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $475.00 price target on the stock. Finally, KeyCorp upped their price objective on Generac from $400.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 26th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $385.13.

Generac Holdings Inc designs, manufactures, and sells power generation equipment, energy storage systems, and other power products for the residential, and light commercial and industrial markets worldwide. The company offers engines, alternators, transfer switches, and other components fueled by natural gas, liquid propane, gasoline, diesel, and bi-fuel; and batteries and inverters.

