First Command Bank Has $5.49 Million Stock Holdings in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

First Command Bank cut its stake in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 18.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 40,070 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after selling 9,237 shares during the period. Apple makes up about 0.6% of First Command Bank’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest holding. First Command Bank’s holdings in Apple were worth $5,487,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vancity Investment Management Ltd raised its holdings in Apple by 11.4% in the 2nd quarter. Vancity Investment Management Ltd now owns 360,190 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $49,332,000 after acquiring an additional 36,952 shares in the last quarter. Saybrook Capital NC increased its stake in shares of Apple by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Saybrook Capital NC now owns 207,502 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $28,419,000 after purchasing an additional 1,215 shares during the last quarter. Northstar Advisory Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Apple by 249.8% in the 2nd quarter. Northstar Advisory Group LLC now owns 39,397 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $5,396,000 after purchasing an additional 28,134 shares during the last quarter. Alpha Cubed Investments LLC increased its stake in shares of Apple by 3.3% in the 2nd quarter. Alpha Cubed Investments LLC now owns 623,385 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $85,379,000 after purchasing an additional 19,973 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Old Port Advisors increased its stake in shares of Apple by 3.5% in the 2nd quarter. Old Port Advisors now owns 45,546 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $6,793,000 after purchasing an additional 1,527 shares during the last quarter. 56.20% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on AAPL. Canaccord Genuity lifted their price target on Apple from $175.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Raymond James lifted their price target on Apple from $160.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on Apple from $165.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Barclays boosted their price objective on Apple from $134.00 to $142.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on Apple from $155.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and twenty-six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Apple currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $156.60.

AAPL stock opened at $147.36 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $136.82. Apple Inc. has a 12-month low of $103.10 and a 12-month high of $150.00. The company has a market capitalization of $2.44 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.84, a PEG ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 26th. The iPhone maker reported $1.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.29. Apple had a return on equity of 131.01% and a net margin of 25.00%. The company had revenue of $81.40 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $73.48 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.64 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 36.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Apple Inc. will post 5.59 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 12th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 9th will be paid a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 6th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.60%. Apple’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 26.83%.

Apple Company Profile

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. It also sells various related services. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, HomePod, iPod touch, and other Apple-branded and third-party accessories.

