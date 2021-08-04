First Command Bank Cuts Holdings in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (NYSE:BUD)

First Command Bank decreased its position in shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (NYSE:BUD) by 48.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 942 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock after selling 875 shares during the period. First Command Bank’s holdings in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV were worth $68,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. IFG Advisory LLC grew its position in shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV by 2.2% during the first quarter. IFG Advisory LLC now owns 7,020 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock valued at $441,000 after purchasing an additional 148 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC grew its position in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV by 3.2% in the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 4,849 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock worth $305,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. grew its position in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV by 5.2% in the first quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. now owns 3,410 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock worth $215,000 after acquiring an additional 169 shares in the last quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV grew its position in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV by 29.4% in the first quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 775 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 176 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AdvisorShares Investments LLC grew its position in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV by 10.0% in the first quarter. AdvisorShares Investments LLC now owns 2,118 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock worth $133,000 after acquiring an additional 192 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 3.56% of the company’s stock.

Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV stock opened at $62.51 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $72.53. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12. Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV has a fifty-two week low of $51.45 and a fifty-two week high of $79.67. The company has a market capitalization of $123.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.70, a PEG ratio of 11.27 and a beta of 1.55.

Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (NYSE:BUD) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The consumer goods maker reported $0.75 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.87 by ($0.12). Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV had a net margin of 11.21% and a return on equity of 16.86%. As a group, research analysts expect that Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV will post 3.1 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms recently commented on BUD. Bryan, Garnier & Co upgraded Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Argus lifted their price target on Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV from $65.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 18th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $67.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $81.67.

About Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV

Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV operates as a holding company, which engages in the manufacture and distribution of alcoholic and non-alcoholic beverages. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America, Middle Americas, South America, EMEA, Asia Pacific, and Global Export and Holding Companies.

