First Command Bank Buys 284 Shares of CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS)

First Command Bank raised its holdings in CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS) by 23.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,487 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after buying an additional 284 shares during the quarter. First Command Bank’s holdings in CVS Health were worth $124,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Lederer & Associates Investment Counsel CA acquired a new stake in shares of CVS Health in the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. Solstein Capital LLC acquired a new position in CVS Health during the 1st quarter valued at about $35,000. RMR Wealth Builders bought a new stake in shares of CVS Health in the 4th quarter valued at about $36,000. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. increased its stake in shares of CVS Health by 792.6% in the 1st quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. now owns 607 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 539 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Meridian Wealth Partners LLC increased its stake in CVS Health by 53.1% during the 1st quarter. Meridian Wealth Partners LLC now owns 614 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 213 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 74.35% of the company’s stock.

Get CVS Health alerts:

CVS has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on CVS Health from $86.00 to $92.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. Tigress Financial restated a “buy” rating and issued a $108.00 price target on shares of CVS Health in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Truist Securities lifted their target price on CVS Health from $80.00 to $88.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. Raymond James lifted their target price on CVS Health from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price target on CVS Health from $92.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. CVS Health currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $93.33.

In other news, EVP Daniel P. Finke sold 37,594 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.60, for a total transaction of $3,255,640.40. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 60,904 shares in the company, valued at $5,274,286.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, EVP Troyen A. Brennan sold 9,477 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.00, for a total value of $796,068.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 144,697 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,154,548. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders sold 226,873 shares of company stock valued at $19,508,201. 0.69% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

CVS Health stock opened at $80.28 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $83.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 0.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $105.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.97, a P/E/G ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 0.83. CVS Health Co. has a one year low of $55.36 and a one year high of $90.61.

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The pharmacy operator reported $2.04 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.72 by $0.32. The business had revenue of $69.10 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $68.33 billion. CVS Health had a return on equity of 14.45% and a net margin of 2.73%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.91 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that CVS Health Co. will post 7.66 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 23rd were issued a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 22nd. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.49%. CVS Health’s payout ratio is currently 26.67%.

CVS Health Company Profile

CVS Health Corp. engages in the provision of health care services. It operates through the following segments: Pharmacy Services, Retail or Long Term Care, Health Care Benefits, and Corporate/Other. The Pharmacy Services segment offers pharmacy benefit management solutions. The Retail or Long Term Care segment includes selling of prescription drugs and assortment of general merchandise.

Featured Article: Using other technical indicators with support levels

Receive News & Ratings for CVS Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CVS Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.