First Command Bank Boosts Stake in Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCP)

First Command Bank grew its position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCP) by 299.9% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 8,562 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,421 shares during the period. First Command Bank’s holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF were worth $191,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of BSCP. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $379,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $231,000. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF by 9.4% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,864,596 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,196,000 after buying an additional 159,735 shares during the last quarter. HM Payson & Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $23,393,000. Finally, Red Spruce Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF by 29.5% in the 1st quarter. Red Spruce Capital LLC now owns 203,451 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,506,000 after buying an additional 46,344 shares during the last quarter.

Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF stock opened at $22.41 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $22.34. Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $22.07 and a twelve month high of $22.63.

