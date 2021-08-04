Ferrari (NYSE:RACE) Updates FY21 Earnings Guidance

Ferrari (NYSE:RACE) issued an update on its FY21 earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of EUR4.00-4.20 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $4.23. Ferrari also updated its FY 2021 guidance to $4.818-$5.059 EPS.
NYSE RACE traded up $0.83 on Wednesday, hitting $212.13. The stock had a trading volume of 16,435 shares, compared to its average volume of 255,326. The business has a fifty day moving average of $208.67. The company has a market capitalization of $39.19 billion, a PE ratio of 38.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 3.19 and a current ratio of 3.84. Ferrari has a 52-week low of $176.03 and a 52-week high of $233.66.
Ferrari (NYSE:RACE) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, August 1st. The company reported $1.11 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.19 by ($0.08). Ferrari had a return on equity of 44.70% and a net margin of 21.11%. The business had revenue of $1.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.05 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.04 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 81.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Ferrari will post 5 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Ferrari Company Profile
Ferrari N.V., through its subsidiaries, designs, engineers, produces, and sells luxury performance sports cars. The company offers sports, GT, and special series cars; limited edition hypercars; one-off and track cars; and Icona cars. It also provides racing cars; and spare parts and engines, as well as after sales, repair, maintenance, and restoration services for cars.
