Ferrari (NYSE:RACE) Updates FY21 Earnings Guidance

Ferrari (NYSE:RACE) issued an update on its FY21 earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of EUR4.00-4.20 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $4.23. Ferrari also updated its FY 2021 guidance to $4.818-$5.059 EPS.

NYSE RACE traded up $0.83 on Wednesday, hitting $212.13. The stock had a trading volume of 16,435 shares, compared to its average volume of 255,326. The business has a fifty day moving average of $208.67. The company has a market capitalization of $39.19 billion, a PE ratio of 38.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 3.19 and a current ratio of 3.84. Ferrari has a 52-week low of $176.03 and a 52-week high of $233.66.

Ferrari (NYSE:RACE) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, August 1st. The company reported $1.11 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.19 by ($0.08). Ferrari had a return on equity of 44.70% and a net margin of 21.11%. The business had revenue of $1.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.05 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.04 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 81.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Ferrari will post 5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Societe Generale reaffirmed a hold rating and issued a $231.00 price target (down previously from $269.00) on shares of Ferrari in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Ferrari from $195.00 to $198.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Ferrari from a buy rating to a sell rating and set a $207.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Sunday, June 13th. Kepler Capital Markets cut shares of Ferrari to a hold rating and set a $185.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Friday, July 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Ferrari from $273.00 to $265.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Ferrari currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $231.78.

Ferrari Company Profile

Ferrari N.V., through its subsidiaries, designs, engineers, produces, and sells luxury performance sports cars. The company offers sports, GT, and special series cars; limited edition hypercars; one-off and track cars; and Icona cars. It also provides racing cars; and spare parts and engines, as well as after sales, repair, maintenance, and restoration services for cars.

