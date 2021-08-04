Federal Realty Investment Trust (NYSE:FRT) Short Interest Down 15.5% in July

Federal Realty Investment Trust (NYSE:FRT) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,550,000 shares, a drop of 15.5% from the June 30th total of 4,200,000 shares. Currently, 4.6% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 622,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 5.7 days.

FRT has been the topic of several analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on Federal Realty Investment Trust from $113.00 to $129.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 8th. Truist Securities raised their target price on Federal Realty Investment Trust from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 2nd. Piper Sandler raised Federal Realty Investment Trust from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $95.00 to $125.00 in a report on Thursday, May 6th. TheStreet lowered Federal Realty Investment Trust from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Truist raised their target price on Federal Realty Investment Trust from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 2nd. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $111.15.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Gemmer Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust in the second quarter worth approximately $29,000. Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its position in Federal Realty Investment Trust by 325.9% during the first quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 362 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 277 shares in the last quarter. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC purchased a new position in Federal Realty Investment Trust during the first quarter worth approximately $51,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Federal Realty Investment Trust during the first quarter worth approximately $52,000. Finally, Arkadios Wealth Advisors lifted its position in Federal Realty Investment Trust by 178.8% during the second quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 499 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $58,000 after buying an additional 320 shares in the last quarter. 85.50% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

FRT traded up $0.13 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $116.70. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 348,115 shares, compared to its average volume of 704,554. The company has a quick ratio of 3.85, a current ratio of 3.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.78. Federal Realty Investment Trust has a twelve month low of $67.01 and a twelve month high of $125.00. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $117.78. The company has a market cap of $9.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 76.52 and a beta of 1.16.

Federal Realty Investment Trust (NYSE:FRT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.02 by ($0.42). Federal Realty Investment Trust had a net margin of 15.23% and a return on equity of 5.29%. Equities research analysts forecast that Federal Realty Investment Trust will post 4.73 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 22nd were paid a $1.06 dividend. This represents a $4.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.63%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 21st. Federal Realty Investment Trust’s dividend payout ratio is presently 93.81%.

Federal Realty is a recognized leader in the ownership, operation and redevelopment of high-quality retail-based properties located primarily in major coastal markets from Washington, DC to Boston as well as San Francisco and Los Angeles. Founded in 1962, Federal Realty's mission is to deliver long-term, sustainable growth through investing in densely populated, affluent communities where retail demand exceeds supply.

