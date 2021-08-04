F&C Investment Trust (LON:FCIT) Trading 0.8% Higher

F&C Investment Trust PLC (LON:FCIT) shares traded up 0.8% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as GBX 864 ($11.29) and last traded at GBX 858 ($11.21). 327,613 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 20% from the average session volume of 409,333 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 851 ($11.12).

The company has a current ratio of 2.43, a quick ratio of 2.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.13. The firm has a market cap of £4.64 billion and a PE ratio of 4.50. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 853.96.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 2nd. Investors of record on Thursday, July 15th were given a dividend of GBX 3 ($0.04) per share. This represents a yield of 0.36%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 15th. F&C Investment Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently 0.06%.

In related news, insider Jeffrey Hewitt purchased 57 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 8th. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 868 ($11.34) per share, for a total transaction of £494.76 ($646.41). Also, insider Francesca Ecsery acquired 580 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 16th. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 857 ($11.20) per share, with a total value of £4,970.60 ($6,494.12).

F&C Investment Trust Company Profile (LON:FCIT)

F&C Investment Trust PLC operates as an investment company. Its objective is to secure long term growth in capital and income from an international investment portfolio. F&C Management Limited manages the investment portfolio of the company. The company is based in London, the United Kingdom.

