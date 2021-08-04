Fastly (NYSE:FSLY) Issues FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Fastly (NYSE:FSLY) issued an update on its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $-0.650-$-0.570 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $-0.430. The company issued revenue guidance of $340 million-$350 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $382.34 million.Fastly also updated its Q3 2021 guidance to $-0.210-$-0.180 EPS.

Shares of FSLY traded down $1.69 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $44.54. 9,086,779 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,677,877. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 11.88 and a current ratio of 11.88. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $52.98. Fastly has a 52-week low of $39.47 and a 52-week high of $136.50. The company has a market cap of $4.71 billion, a P/E ratio of -32.94 and a beta of 1.11.

Fastly (NYSE:FSLY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.39) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.29) by ($0.10). Fastly had a negative return on equity of 14.53% and a negative net margin of 43.04%. The business had revenue of $84.85 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $85.15 million. On average, equities research analysts predict that Fastly will post -1.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have commented on FSLY shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Fastly from a hold rating to a strong sell rating in a research note on Thursday, July 8th. Raymond James reaffirmed a market perform rating on shares of Fastly in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. DA Davidson lowered their target price on shares of Fastly from $105.00 to $60.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of Fastly from $45.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, Craig Hallum lowered their target price on shares of Fastly from $80.00 to $55.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $71.69.

In other Fastly news, major shareholder Abdiel Capital Management, Llc bought 520,000 shares of Fastly stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 6th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $42.58 per share, for a total transaction of $22,141,600.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Artur Bergman sold 19,770 shares of Fastly stock in a transaction on Monday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.69, for a total transaction of $903,291.30. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 319,291 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,588,405.79. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 180,416 shares of company stock worth $8,770,036. 24.33% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Fastly, Inc operates an edge cloud platform for processing, serving, and securing its customer's applications in the United States, the Asia Pacific, Europe, and internationally. The edge cloud is a category of Infrastructure as a Service that enables developers to build, secure, and deliver digital experiences at the edge of the internet.

