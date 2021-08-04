Family Capital Trust Co Raises Stock Position in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V)

Family Capital Trust Co raised its holdings in shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) by 0.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 31,355 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after buying an additional 185 shares during the quarter. Visa comprises about 2.1% of Family Capital Trust Co’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest holding. Family Capital Trust Co’s holdings in Visa were worth $7,331,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Financial Consulate Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Visa by 7.9% during the second quarter. Financial Consulate Inc. now owns 4,261 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $996,000 after buying an additional 312 shares in the last quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Visa by 11.4% during the second quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Group LLC now owns 29,110 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $6,998,000 after buying an additional 2,977 shares in the last quarter. Welch & Forbes LLC boosted its position in shares of Visa by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. Welch & Forbes LLC now owns 767,987 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $179,571,000 after acquiring an additional 7,085 shares during the last quarter. Integrated Investment Consultants LLC boosted its position in shares of Visa by 13.9% during the 2nd quarter. Integrated Investment Consultants LLC now owns 3,168 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $741,000 after acquiring an additional 387 shares during the last quarter. Finally, M. Kulyk & Associates LLC boosted its position in shares of Visa by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. M. Kulyk & Associates LLC now owns 17,817 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $4,166,000 after acquiring an additional 338 shares during the last quarter. 81.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Visa alerts:

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on V shares. Susquehanna Bancshares boosted their price target on shares of Visa from $265.00 to $290.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Truist boosted their price target on shares of Visa from $250.00 to $275.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Compass Point boosted their price target on shares of Visa from $265.00 to $290.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Visa from $279.00 to $282.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Visa from $265.00 to $280.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Twenty-six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $268.96.

In other news, Director Robert W. Matschullat sold 3,783 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $230.37, for a total value of $871,489.71. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 27,234 shares in the company, valued at $6,273,896.58. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, insider Rajat Taneja sold 42,336 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $240.00, for a total value of $10,160,640.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders sold 90,138 shares of company stock valued at $21,598,066. Company insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

Visa stock traded down $0.85 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $236.24. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 132,802 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,905,154. Visa Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $179.23 and a fifty-two week high of $252.67. The company has a quick ratio of 2.00, a current ratio of 2.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $237.17. The company has a market capitalization of $460.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.90, a PEG ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 0.99.

Visa (NYSE:V) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The credit-card processor reported $1.49 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.33 by $0.16. Visa had a return on equity of 35.45% and a net margin of 47.97%. The company had revenue of $6.13 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.86 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.07 earnings per share. Visa’s quarterly revenue was up 26.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Visa Inc. will post 5.77 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 13th will be issued a $0.32 dividend. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 12th. Visa’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 25.40%.

Visa Company Profile

Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company facilitates digital payments among consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions.

See Also: Blue-Chip Stocks

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding V? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Visa Inc. (NYSE:V).

Receive News & Ratings for Visa Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Visa and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.