Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) Shares Sold by Tectonic Advisors LLC

Tectonic Advisors LLC lowered its position in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) by 8.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,963 shares of the social networking company’s stock after selling 612 shares during the quarter. Tectonic Advisors LLC’s holdings in Facebook were worth $2,421,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of FB. Factorial Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Facebook in the first quarter valued at approximately $12,300,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in Facebook by 2.8% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 104,548,050 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $30,792,537,000 after buying an additional 2,802,398 shares in the last quarter. Sanders Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Facebook by 34.8% during the first quarter. Sanders Capital LLC now owns 9,213,078 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $2,948,108,000 after buying an additional 2,380,105 shares in the last quarter. Lone Pine Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Facebook by 58.4% during the first quarter. Lone Pine Capital LLC now owns 5,662,359 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $1,667,735,000 after buying an additional 2,086,813 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board boosted its holdings in Facebook by 40.4% during the first quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 4,997,228 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $1,471,834,000 after buying an additional 1,437,368 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.41% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on FB. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of Facebook from $480.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Citigroup downgraded shares of Facebook from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. UBS Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $380.00 price target on shares of Facebook in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Facebook from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $409.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, June 29th. Finally, Wedbush restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $355.00 price target on shares of Facebook in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, thirty-four have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Facebook has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $400.85.

FB stock traded up $5.18 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $356.42. 344,223 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 15,997,024. Facebook, Inc. has a one year low of $244.13 and a one year high of $377.55. The stock has a market cap of $1.01 trillion, a PE ratio of 26.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 1.29. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $343.96.

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The social networking company reported $3.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.03 by $0.58. Facebook had a net margin of 37.17% and a return on equity of 30.09%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Facebook, Inc. will post 13.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Facebook news, CEO Mark Zuckerberg sold 68,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $320.59, for a total value of $21,800,120.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CFO David M. Wehner sold 1,544 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Saturday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $315.94, for a total transaction of $487,811.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 25,273 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,984,751.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 2,275,620 shares of company stock valued at $769,112,253 over the last three months. 14.01% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Facebook Company Profile

Facebook, Inc develops products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and in-home devices worldwide. The company's products include Facebook that enables people to connect, share, discover, and communicate with each other on mobile devices and personal computers; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, groups, and businesses across platforms and devices; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate in a private way.

