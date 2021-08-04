F5 Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIV) Expected to Post Earnings of $2.77 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect F5 Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIV) to report earnings of $2.77 per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have issued estimates for F5 Networks’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $2.83 and the lowest is $2.74. F5 Networks reported earnings of $2.43 per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 14%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 25th.

On average, analysts expect that F5 Networks will report full-year earnings of $10.61 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $10.58 to $10.68. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of $11.87 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $11.50 to $12.36. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover F5 Networks.

F5 Networks (NASDAQ:FFIV) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, July 25th. The network technology company reported $2.76 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.46 by $0.30. F5 Networks had a net margin of 11.76% and a return on equity of 19.79%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.18 EPS.

FFIV has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised F5 Networks from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $215.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Barclays lifted their price objective on F5 Networks from $233.00 to $234.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. Bank of America raised F5 Networks from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $210.00 to $285.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. Piper Sandler reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $192.62 price objective (down previously from $223.00) on shares of F5 Networks in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. Finally, Cowen reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $206.39 price objective (down previously from $252.00) on shares of F5 Networks in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. F5 Networks presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $216.11.

Shares of F5 Networks stock traded down $0.86 on Wednesday, hitting $212.09. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 14,502 shares, compared to its average volume of 528,115. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. F5 Networks has a 1 year low of $116.79 and a 1 year high of $216.15. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $189.86. The firm has a market cap of $12.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 1.05.

In other F5 Networks news, EVP Scot Frazier Rogers sold 1,229 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $205.40, for a total value of $252,436.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Geng Lin sold 921 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $184.28, for a total value of $169,721.88. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 2,543 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $468,624.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 15,507 shares of company stock valued at $2,908,761. 0.46% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC lifted its stake in shares of F5 Networks by 51.5% during the first quarter. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC now owns 72,173 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $15,057,000 after acquiring an additional 24,534 shares during the period. Vontobel Holding Ltd. boosted its position in F5 Networks by 4.2% during the first quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 48,405 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $10,098,000 after purchasing an additional 1,941 shares during the last quarter. CWM Advisors LLC increased its holdings in F5 Networks by 141.5% during the first quarter. CWM Advisors LLC now owns 4,608 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $961,000 after buying an additional 2,700 shares during the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund raised its holdings in shares of F5 Networks by 3.7% in the 1st quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 28,130 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $5,868,000 after purchasing an additional 1,006 shares during the period. Finally, State of Tennessee Treasury Department raised its stake in F5 Networks by 87.0% in the first quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 20,671 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $4,312,000 after buying an additional 9,615 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 95.64% of the company’s stock.

F5 Networks Company Profile

F5 Networks, Inc provides multi-cloud application services for the security, performance, and availability of network applications, servers, and storage systems. The company's multi-cloud application services enable its customers to develop, deploy, operate, secure, and govern applications in any architecture, from on-premises to the public cloud.

