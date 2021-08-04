Extra Space Storage (NYSE:EXR) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Extra Space Storage (NYSE:EXR) from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating in a research note published on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has $202.00 price objective on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Shares of Extra Space Storage have outperformed the industry over the past three months. Recent trends in estimate revisions for 2021 funds from operations (FFO) per share indicate a favorable outlook for the company, with the consensus mark moving north. This REIT reported better-than-expected second-quarter 2021 core FFO per share reflecting strong average occupancy, and higher average rates to new and existing customers. It raised the mid-point of its FFO guidance on impressive performance and an improved outlook for rest of the year. With a solid presence in key cities and expansion moves, the company is one of the top operators of self-storage spaces in the United States. With high occupancy leading to greater pricing power, a healthy balance-sheet position, high brand value and technological advantage, it is poised well for growth.”

EXR has been the topic of a number of other reports. Truist increased their price target on shares of Extra Space Storage from $137.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Monday, May 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Extra Space Storage in a report on Monday, June 14th. They set an outperform rating and a $189.00 price target on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Extra Space Storage from $140.00 to $171.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday, June 30th. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Extra Space Storage in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. They set a buy rating and a $168.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Truist Securities increased their price target on shares of Extra Space Storage from $150.00 to $168.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Monday, June 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Extra Space Storage presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $160.57.

EXR stock opened at $176.55 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $164.45. The stock has a market cap of $23.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.56, a P/E/G ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 0.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60, a current ratio of 0.40 and a quick ratio of 0.49. Extra Space Storage has a 12 month low of $97.40 and a 12 month high of $177.00.

Extra Space Storage (NYSE:EXR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.25 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.56 by ($0.31). The business had revenue of $378.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $318.63 million. Extra Space Storage had a net margin of 46.33% and a return on equity of 21.51%. The firm’s revenue was up 35.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.23 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Extra Space Storage will post 6.58 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th were given a $1.00 dividend. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.27%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 14th. Extra Space Storage’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 75.76%.

In other news, COO Samrat Sondhi sold 11,140 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $173.83, for a total value of $1,936,466.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 82,260 shares in the company, valued at $14,299,255.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, COO Matthew T. Herrington sold 860 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.12, for a total transaction of $125,663.20. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 5,219 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $762,600.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 103,581 shares of company stock valued at $15,574,459 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in EXR. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Extra Space Storage during the fourth quarter worth about $141,453,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its stake in Extra Space Storage by 72.3% during the first quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,717,488 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $227,653,000 after buying an additional 720,549 shares during the period. Cbre Clarion Securities LLC boosted its stake in Extra Space Storage by 63.4% during the first quarter. Cbre Clarion Securities LLC now owns 1,645,100 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $218,058,000 after buying an additional 638,001 shares during the period. Cohen & Steers Inc. boosted its stake in Extra Space Storage by 5.7% during the first quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 9,856,609 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,306,505,000 after buying an additional 531,326 shares during the period. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group boosted its stake in Extra Space Storage by 116.9% during the first quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 395,826 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $52,467,000 after buying an additional 213,355 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.02% of the company’s stock.

Extra Space Storage Inc, headquartered in Salt Lake City, Utah, is a self-administered and self-managed REIT and a member of the S&P 500. As of September 30, 2020, the Company owned and/or operated 1,906 self-storage stores in 40 states, Washington, DC and Puerto Rico. The Company's stores comprise approximately 1.4 million units and approximately 147.5 million square feet of rentable space.

