Experian plc (OTCMKTS:EXPGY) Receives $48.00 Average Target Price from Analysts

Experian plc (OTCMKTS:EXPGY) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the eleven ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has issued a hold recommendation and nine have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $48.00.

Several research firms have commented on EXPGY. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “hold” rating on shares of Experian in a research note on Monday, July 19th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Experian from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $48.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 19th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “underperform” rating on shares of Experian in a research note on Monday, July 19th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Experian from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 15th.

OTCMKTS EXPGY opened at $44.84 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $40.25. The company has a current ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23. Experian has a 52 week low of $31.51 and a 52 week high of $44.99.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 25th were paid a dividend of $0.47 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 1.21%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 24th. Experian’s dividend payout ratio is currently 59.80%.

Experian Company Profile

Experian plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a technology company. The company operates through two segments, Business-to-Business and Consumer Services. It provides data services to identify and understand their customers, as well as to manage the risks related with lending. The company also offers analytical and decision tools that enhance businesses to manage their customers, minimize the risk of fraud, comply with legal requirements, and automate decisions and processes.

