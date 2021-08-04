Evoqua Water Technologies (NYSE:AQUA) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.02 EPS

Evoqua Water Technologies (NYSE:AQUA) announced its earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by ($0.02), MarketWatch Earnings reports. The firm had revenue of $369.68 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $364.15 million. Evoqua Water Technologies had a net margin of 4.58% and a return on equity of 15.43%. The business’s revenue was up 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.20 earnings per share. Evoqua Water Technologies updated its FY 2021 guidance to EPS.

NYSE AQUA traded up $0.64 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $35.62. 964,622 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,211,061. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $32.53. The firm has a market cap of $4.27 billion, a PE ratio of 67.21 and a beta of 1.88. Evoqua Water Technologies has a 1 year low of $18.60 and a 1 year high of $35.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 1.62 and a current ratio of 2.07.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on AQUA. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Evoqua Water Technologies from $34.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 16th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on shares of Evoqua Water Technologies from $32.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on Evoqua Water Technologies from $37.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Citigroup lifted their target price on Evoqua Water Technologies from $31.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Raymond James upped their price target on Evoqua Water Technologies from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Evoqua Water Technologies has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $35.22.

In related news, EVP James M. Kohosek sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total value of $1,500,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, Director Martin Lamb sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.01, for a total transaction of $300,100.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 141,800 shares of company stock valued at $4,489,219. Insiders own 4.39% of the company’s stock.

About Evoqua Water Technologies

Evoqua Water Technologies Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of water treatment solutions. It operates through the Integrated Solutions and Services and Applied Product Technologies business segments. The Integrated Solutions and Services segment focuses on engaging directly with end users.

