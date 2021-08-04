Euronet Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:EEFT) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Euronet Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:EEFT) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 964,800 shares, a decrease of 14.6% from the June 30th total of 1,130,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 335,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.9 days. Currently, 1.9% of the shares of the company are short sold.

In other Euronet Worldwide news, Director M Jeannine Strandjord acquired 1,166 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 15th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $146.50 per share, for a total transaction of $170,819.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 48,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,032,000. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. 6.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of EEFT. FIL Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Euronet Worldwide in the 4th quarter valued at $14,512,000. Strs Ohio acquired a new stake in shares of Euronet Worldwide in the 1st quarter valued at $1,388,000. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Euronet Worldwide in the 4th quarter valued at $5,221,000. Capital International Investors boosted its holdings in shares of Euronet Worldwide by 35.7% in the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 1,073,854 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $148,508,000 after purchasing an additional 282,732 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Euronet Worldwide by 247.2% in the 1st quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 235,653 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $32,591,000 after purchasing an additional 167,781 shares in the last quarter. 91.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on EEFT shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Euronet Worldwide from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $143.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $180.00 target price on shares of Euronet Worldwide in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Euronet Worldwide presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $158.50.

Shares of NASDAQ:EEFT opened at $132.75 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 54.89 and a beta of 1.63. Euronet Worldwide has a 1 year low of $86.06 and a 1 year high of $167.71. The company has a quick ratio of 1.76, a current ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. The business’s 50 day moving average is $141.62.

Euronet Worldwide (NASDAQ:EEFT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The business services provider reported $0.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by ($0.10). Euronet Worldwide had a return on equity of 9.56% and a net margin of 4.03%. Sell-side analysts predict that Euronet Worldwide will post 4.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Euronet Worldwide Company Profile

Euronet Worldwide, Inc provides payment and transaction processing and distribution solutions to financial institutions, agents, retailers, merchants, content providers, and individual consumers worldwide. The company's Electronic Fund Transfer Processing segment provides electronic payment solutions, including automated teller machine (ATM) cash withdrawal and deposit services, ATM network participation, outsourced ATM and point-of-sale (POS) management solutions, credit and debit card outsourcing, card issuing, and merchant acquiring services.

