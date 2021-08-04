EpiK Protocol Price Reaches $0.51 on Major Exchanges (EPK)

EpiK Protocol (CURRENCY:EPK) traded 2.4% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 15:00 PM ET on August 4th. In the last week, EpiK Protocol has traded 23.2% higher against the U.S. dollar. EpiK Protocol has a market cap of $20.39 million and approximately $608,315.00 worth of EpiK Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One EpiK Protocol coin can currently be purchased for about $0.51 or 0.00001293 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002526 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.73 or 0.00001846 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 10.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.19 or 0.00048489 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $39.84 or 0.00100652 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $56.78 or 0.00143455 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $39,633.71 or 1.00136727 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.06 or 0.00002677 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $334.85 or 0.00846011 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

EpiK Protocol’s total supply is 44,196,429 coins and its circulating supply is 39,856,304 coins. EpiK Protocol’s official Twitter account is @EpikProtocol

