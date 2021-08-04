EOS Trading 5.9% Higher This Week (EOS)

EOS (CURRENCY:EOS) traded up 1.3% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on August 4th. EOS has a total market capitalization of $3.90 billion and $824.28 million worth of EOS was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One EOS coin can currently be bought for about $4.08 or 0.00010398 BTC on major exchanges. During the last week, EOS has traded 5.9% higher against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get EOS alerts:

Ark (ARK) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.14 or 0.00002898 BTC.

Oxygen (OXY) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.35 or 0.00003435 BTC.

Lamden (TAU) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0569 or 0.00000145 BTC.

Credits (CS) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0209 or 0.00000053 BTC.

ADAMANT Messenger (ADM) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0141 or 0.00000036 BTC.

SelfSell (SSC) traded 6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Oxycoin (OXY) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

BitWhite (BTW) traded 23.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0027 or 0.00000007 BTC.

The Hash Speed (THS) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000400 BTC.

ALAX (ALX) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

EOS Coin Profile

EOS (CRYPTO:EOS) is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the DPoS hashing algorithm. Its launch date was July 1st, 2017. EOS’s total supply is 1,031,847,748 coins and its circulating supply is 955,764,002 coins. The Reddit community for EOS is /r/EOS and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for EOS is eos.io . EOS’s official Twitter account is @EOS_io and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “EOS.IO is software that introduces a blockchain architecture designed to enable vertical and horizontal scaling of decentralized applications (the “EOS.IO Software”). This is achieved through an operating system-like construct upon which applications can be built. The software provides accounts, authentication, databases, asynchronous communication and the scheduling of applications across multiple CPU cores and/or clusters. The resulting technology is a blockchain architecture that has the potential to scale to millions of transactions per second, eliminates user fees and allows for quick and easy deployment of decentralized applications. For more information, please read the EOS.IO Technical White Paper. Blockexplorer: https://eospark.com/ In the case of EOS, circulating supply and total supply are available but max supply is not available, which indicates that EOS supply is infinite. The current cap is 1 billion tokens, there will be an inflation of up to 5% per annum to reward the block producers and they may use these to sell or to invest back into EOS dapps. Blockchain data provided by: Blockchair (main source), Bloks.io (backup) “

Buying and Selling EOS

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as EOS directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade EOS should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase EOS using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for EOS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for EOS and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.