Entravision Communications (EVC) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Entravision Communications (NYSE:EVC) will be releasing its earnings data after the market closes on Thursday, August 5th. Analysts expect Entravision Communications to post earnings of $0.08 per share for the quarter. Individual that are interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Entravision Communications (NYSE:EVC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.02. Entravision Communications had a return on equity of 14.02% and a net margin of 8.66%. The company had revenue of $148.88 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $124.30 million. On average, analysts expect Entravision Communications to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get Entravision Communications alerts:

Shares of NYSE:EVC opened at $5.88 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 2.40 and a quick ratio of 2.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $500.68 million, a P/E ratio of 13.75 and a beta of 0.68. Entravision Communications has a 52-week low of $1.25 and a 52-week high of $7.10. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $5.77.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 16th were paid a $0.025 dividend. This represents a $0.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.70%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 15th. Entravision Communications’s payout ratio is 23.26%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Entravision Communications from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 24th.

In related news, COO Liberman A. Jeffery sold 6,956 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.77, for a total transaction of $47,092.12. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Paul A. Zevnik sold 68,938 shares of Entravision Communications stock in a transaction on Monday, June 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.46, for a total transaction of $445,339.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 420,065 shares of company stock valued at $2,494,340. Company insiders own 24.30% of the company’s stock.

Entravision Communications Company Profile

Entravision Communications Corporation operates as a media, marketing, and technology company worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Television, Radio, and Digital. It reaches and engages Hispanics across acculturation levels and media channels. The company's portfolio encompasses integrated marketing and media solutions, including television, radio, and digital properties, as well as data analytics services.

Recommended Story: Real Estate Investment Trust (REIT) ETF

Receive News & Ratings for Entravision Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Entravision Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.