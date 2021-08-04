Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD) Position Lifted by Founders Capital Management

Founders Capital Management lifted its holdings in Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD) by 34.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 11,367 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after buying an additional 2,921 shares during the quarter. Founders Capital Management’s holdings in Enterprise Products Partners were worth $274,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. First Command Bank lifted its position in Enterprise Products Partners by 84.5% in the 2nd quarter. First Command Bank now owns 1,107 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 507 shares during the last quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in Enterprise Products Partners during the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new position in Enterprise Products Partners during the 1st quarter valued at about $33,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Enterprise Products Partners in the 1st quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, RBA Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Enterprise Products Partners in the 1st quarter worth approximately $45,000. Institutional investors own 28.57% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:EPD traded down $0.21 on Wednesday, hitting $22.25. The stock had a trading volume of 248,660 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,912,570. Enterprise Products Partners L.P. has a twelve month low of $14.90 and a twelve month high of $25.69. The company has a quick ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04. The company has a 50 day moving average of $24.06. The company has a market cap of $48.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.91 and a beta of 1.42.

Enterprise Products Partners (NYSE:EPD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.50. Enterprise Products Partners had a net margin of 11.80% and a return on equity of 18.26%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.47 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Enterprise Products Partners L.P. will post 2.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 30th will be paid a $0.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 29th. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.09%. Enterprise Products Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 85.31%.

EPD has been the topic of several analyst reports. TD Securities started coverage on shares of Enterprise Products Partners in a research report on Tuesday, April 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $28.00 target price on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Enterprise Products Partners from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, June 24th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of Enterprise Products Partners from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $26.64.

Enterprise Products Partners L.P. provides midstream energy services to producers and consumers of natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), crude oil, petrochemicals, and refined products. The company operates through four segments: NGL Pipelines & Services, Crude Oil Pipelines & Services, Natural Gas Pipelines & Services, and Petrochemical & Refined Products Services.

