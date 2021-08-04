Energy Transfer LP (NYSE:ET) Announces $0.15 Quarterly Dividend

Energy Transfer LP (NYSE:ET) declared a quarterly dividend on Friday, July 23rd, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Friday, August 6th will be paid a dividend of 0.1525 per share by the pipeline company on Thursday, August 19th. This represents a $0.61 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.28%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 5th.

Energy Transfer has decreased its dividend payment by 7.2% over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years. Energy Transfer has a payout ratio of 54.5% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect Energy Transfer to earn $1.20 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.61 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 50.8%.

Get Energy Transfer alerts:

ET stock opened at $9.71 on Wednesday. Energy Transfer has a 1 year low of $4.98 and a 1 year high of $11.55. The company has a market capitalization of $26.25 billion, a PE ratio of 7.83 and a beta of 2.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 0.77. The company has a fifty day moving average of $10.40.

Energy Transfer (NYSE:ET) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The pipeline company reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.26 by ($0.06). Energy Transfer had a return on equity of 14.78% and a net margin of 7.60%. Analysts predict that Energy Transfer will post 1.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Ray W. Washburne bought 200,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 11th. The stock was bought at an average price of $9.53 per share, for a total transaction of $1,906,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 123,930 shares in the company, valued at $1,181,052.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Bradford D. Whitehurst purchased 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 19th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $10.14 per share, for a total transaction of $50,700.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 3.28% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on Energy Transfer from $11.00 to $13.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 13th. Zacks Investment Research raised Energy Transfer from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $11.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. Wells Fargo & Company raised Energy Transfer from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the company from $12.00 to $13.00 in a report on Thursday, May 13th. Evercore ISI raised shares of Energy Transfer from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Energy Transfer from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Thirteen analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $12.36.

Energy Transfer Company Profile

Energy Transfer LP provides energy-related services. The company owns and operates approximately 9,400 miles of natural gas transportation pipelines and three natural gas storage facilities in Texas; and 12,340 miles of interstate natural gas pipelines. It also sells natural gas to electric utilities, independent power plants, local distribution companies, industrial end-users, and other marketing companies.

Read More: How interest rates affect municipal bond prices

Receive News & Ratings for Energy Transfer Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Energy Transfer and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.